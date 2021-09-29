Human body parts found during raid on drug house, Ohio cops say. ‘Truly sinister’

A drug bust has led to a murder investigation in Ohio after a SWAT team discovered human body parts inside a Columbus home, authorities said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members scoured the two-story house in Columbus Wednesday morning as part of “an ongoing investigation.” Deputies arrested two people inside the home before finding evidence of “what appears to be a truly sinister crime,” FCSO said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office is handing over the investigation of the grisly remains to the Columbus Police Department, as the home falls within CPD’s jurisdiction.

At this point, the body parts are a mystery. Whose are they? How many victims are there?

“We are trying to find out if these body parts belong to one person or multiple people,” CPD’s Sgt. James Fuqua told WBNS.

Investigators believe that the victim, or victims, were female, WCMH reported.

It was no secret that the address on the city’s southwest side was a drug house, neighbors told WBNS, and it had been that way for about a year. Residents also said that two women who appeared to live in the home have not been seen in some time.

