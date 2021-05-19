Human bone found in the woods in East Anchorage, police say

May 19—A human bone was found in the woods in East Anchorage last weekend, police said Tuesday.

A person told police that he believed he found a human bone near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Tudor Centre Drive on Saturday, police wrote in an online alert.

"Officers responded and collected the bone for further analysis; it was determined to be human," police wrote.

The intersection is north of city park land near the Campbell Creek Trail, and the Alaska State Crime Lab has entrances from both of the roadways. It was not immediately clear where in the woods the bone was located.

Investigators and the police's Crime Scene Team returned to the area Tuesday and police said there were no road closures. No identification or cause of death had been determined by Tuesday, police said.

"We do not currently know the cause of death therefore we do not know if the death was criminal in nature or not," police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said by email.