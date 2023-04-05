Human bones in forested area solve mystery of man who vanished in 2021, Oregon cops say

Human bones discovered in a forested and remote area in Oregon belong to a man who disappeared in 2021, authorities said.

Someone reported finding bones March 24 near Toledo, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 4 news release.

They were found in a “steep, brushy and heavily forested” area, deputies said.

A medical examiner identified these remains as belonging to 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert of Toledo.

Eggert had been reported missing from Newport in October 2021, deputies said.

His death was not ruled suspicious, authorities said.

“It hurts so bad, finding my missing son, stirring up the pain all over. A year and 5 months later, now we can lay him to rest,” his mother wrote on Facebook. “We miss you terribly, Isaiah Eggert! Forever in my heart.”

Toledo is about 80 miles southwest of Salem.

