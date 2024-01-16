Human bones found prompting investigation, Richland County deputies say

An investigation is underway after human remains were found late last week in the Midlands area of South Carolina, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

On Friday afternoon, deputies were called to the 1200 block of Highway Church Road after possible human remains were discovered, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near the Elgin area, not far from Exit 92 on Interstate 20.

At the scene, deputies found what appeared to be human bones, and secured the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

On Monday, the Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed it was human remains that were discovered.

The person whose bones were discovered has not been identified, and information about a cause or time of death was not available. There was no word if foul play is suspected in the death.

The coroner’s office said it is continuing to search for the complete remains. The sheriff’s office said it’s also continuing to investigate the death.

Coroner Naida Rutherford said more information will be released “as we may need the public’s assistance in this investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.