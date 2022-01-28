Human chain formed to help rescue people on dangling bus after Pittsburgh bridge collapsed
The collapse came hours before President Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.
A Washington Post investigation found that Lahren's comments were consistent with those made by several other prominent police conference speakers.
Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire on a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim late Thursday as Landon Eastep. Samantha McGill-Barge, Eastep’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast she was baffled that he was on the highway Thursday.“I wasn’t aware there was anything wrong,”
We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt […]
Tom Brady had some thoughts on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, who took quite a different approach to his longevity than the Buccaneers quarterback.
Chesapeake PoliceA Virginia cop and his wife are both facing criminal charges after she secretly recorded him to prove he was having an affair—and accidentally captured what might be key information in a felony trial.Sharon Maddox, 41, admitted in a bond hearing Wednesday to bugging her husband, Chesapeake Police officer Sean Maddox, after she became concerned he was cheating on her last April. She told local news outlet 10 On Your Side that she surreptitiously placed a recording device in his s
The midfield and defense were perhaps as sharp as they've ever been. Christian Pulisic, however, was not.
"Oooh. Taking a shot at fiction, I see," one Twitter critic wrote of the former Trump White House counselor.
The Warriors were being punished by Karl-Anthony Towns until the coaching staff made a halftime adjustment that swung the game and showcased defensively flexibility that might come in handy.
Kim Kardashian deleted and reposted her bikini pics after fans called her out over a photoshop fail.
Fitness reporter Rachel Hosie drastically reduced her body fat percentage by making simple food swaps like turkey sausages over pork.
Record-breaking Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wrapped up her historic 40-game winning streak Wednesday evening. And while her gameplay has come to an end for now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Schneider has signed with CAA. Schneider is the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy! and ranks as No. 2 on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive […]
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
More than five years after a North Carolina mother and her then-1-year-old daughter vanished, they were found safe just 20 miles away from home. Amber Renaye Weber, then 21, and daughter Miracle Smith were found at a home in Bunnlevel, N.C., Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals announced. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville and reported missing several weeks later on Jan. 31. ...
It was a rough day at Torrey Pines for one of the week’s marquee groups as DeChambeau, Spieth and Fowler all missed the cut.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a storm Friday into Saturday that could bring 8 to 18 inches of snow.
A Long Beach man kept an oxygen tank on hand to revive his common-law wife when she would pass out after beatings, an investigator said. It didn’t work on January 9. Here’s more exclusive, new details from the courtroom.
Model Katherine Webb clapped back at commenters on social media who said she had gotten too big after giving birth in April 2021.
Reese Witherspoon is heating things up in her latest Instagram. She looks stunning in a white ski outfit designed for her brand, Draper James.
Stamos spoke about his complicated friendship with Saget and some uncharacteristic behavior he saw a month before the comedian died.
La La set the Internet on fire in a sexy triangle bikini top and fringe sarong from PrettyLittleThing.