‘Human chain’ forms to save kids’ Christmas gifts from flooded car, Florida cops say

A “human chain” is being credited with rescuing Christmas for three children, after a car loaded with their gifts sank in a flooded ditch, according to the City of Ormond Beach.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Christmas Day and the team included deputies and firefighters who responded to the crash along Interstate 95 in North Florida.

“A vehicle had gone off the highway, struck a pole, rolled, and ended up in a ditch with about three feet of water,” the Volusia County Sheriff reported in a Dec. 25 Facebook post.

“The vehicle was occupied by a woman and three small children, the oldest about 5 years old. Fortunately, there were only minor injuries and bystanders assisted the occupants out before first responders arrived.

“Unfortunately, all of the children’s Christmas gifts were in the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was after the children had been taken to a hospital that first responders concocted a plan to try and salvage the gifts.

Firefighters created a bridge to the wreck using a ladder and then began plucking out soaked toys through a window.

“A human chain was formed and the firefighters passed the gifts to deputies, who moved them to dry land,” Ormond Beach officials reported in a Facebook post. “They managed to rescue most of the presents.”

The pile was taken to the sheriff’s office to be dried out, then the first responders added a few surprise gifts into the mix, officials said.

“Together, they ensured the presents were safely delivered to the family at the hospital,” the city wrote.

“Let’s cheer for these unsung heroes who went above and beyond. Their actions remind us of the power of kindness and community.”

Ormond Beach is about 60 miles northeast of Orlando.

