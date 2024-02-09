'Human error' blamed for wrongly released Partington brother at prison

Feb. 9—WILKES-BARRE — Staff who work in Luzerne County Correctional Facility's booking and records unit failed to follow protocol when an inmate was wrongly released on Jan. 26, according to a report from Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

Crocamo released results of an internal investigation spurred by the release of Billy Partington, 30, under the disguise he allegedly identified himself as his half-brother, Drake Partington, 21, who was incarcerated at the same time.

Drake Partington was jailed on allegations he stabbed a man inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Hanover Township on Jan. 24. When $75,000 bail was posted for Drake Partington, the booking and records unit called for "Partington" as Billy Partington was escorted from his cell to be released.

According to Crocamo's report, "At 1905 (7:05 p.m.) hours, inmate Billy Partington was escorted to the facility booking area and was met by booking staff who failed to ask for the prison identification of inmate Billy Partington and in turn continued the process the inmate under the belief that it was in fact inmate Drake Partington.

"At approximately 1911 (7:11 p.m.), Billy Partington was escorted to the intake/discharge desk by booking staff where he wrongfully signed for inmate Drake Partington's property. Inmate Billy Partington then signed a discharge document that contained a picture and physical description of Drake Partington. At this time, booking staff failed to follow protocol to identify the inmate being discharged. Correctional staff failed to compare inmate Billy Partington to the supplied photo which includes a physical description of inmate Drake Partington," Crocamo wrote in her report.

The internal investigation, Crocamo wrote, revealed the incident was a direct result of human error and the failure of correctional staff to follow established rules, regulations and protocol.

After the mistaken release of Billy Partington, Crocamo said additional layers of security and accountability have been implemented for inmate release procedures.

Billy Partington was captured by Wilkes-Barre police on Jan. 31 and is facing an escape charge.

As for Drake Partington, he was released on bail and waived simple assault charges to county court.