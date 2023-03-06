Human femur found on Bradford Beach, sparking Sheriff's Office investigation

A person going for their early morning walk stumbled upon a human femur on Bradford Beach's Northpoint area on Monday.

Authorities confirmed that at 8:06 a.m., the Milwaukee County Sherriff's Office was contacted and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that they were human remains.

Sheriff deputies closed off the area where the bone was found and detectives have now opened an investigation.

A statement from the Sheriff's Office said additional remains had been discovered in the same area, but it has not yet been determined whether they were human or animal.

No cause of death or identification have been determined.

Anyone who has information related to the discoveries or concerns about a missing person are encouraged to contact the MCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (414) 278-4788.

Contact Vanessa Swales at 414-308-5881 or vswales@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Vanessa_Swales.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Human femur, other remains found on Milwaukee's Bradford Beach