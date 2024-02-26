Human finger found in Walmart parking lot, cops say. How it got there is a mystery

An amputated human finger found in the parking lot of a Walmart has sparked an investigation, Ohio authorities say.

The mysterious finger was discovered outside a Walmart in Sidney on Feb. 18, according to the Sidney Police Department. It was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where officials determined it belonged to a human — likely a white woman.

As the investigation continued over the next several days, officers were unable to find a match for the appendage.

“That’s pretty crazy to think about,” Nate Robinson, who regularly shops at the Walmart, told WHIO. “How do you not know whose finger is missing? There should be a body connected to that, right?”

Officers are examining “criminal and non-criminal scenarios” to determine to whom the finger belongs, according to police.

“During the preliminary investigation phase, the department exhausted all possibilities within nearby hospitals and is working with other law enforcement agencies in conjunction with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sidney police at 937-498-2351.

Sidney is about 75 miles northwest of Columbus.

