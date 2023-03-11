Human hand discovered by dogwalker in Staten Island belonged to deceased woman buried at nearby cemetery

A severed hand found by a Staten Island dog walker belonged to a woman buried at a nearby cemetery more than a decade ago, police said.

The 42-year-old man and his pooch found the hand — which had just an index finger and a thumb — on Thursday in woods near Amboy Rd. and Cunningham Rd. in the area of North Mount Loretto State Forest in Charleston, cops and a police source said.

Fingerprints helped investigators determine that the hand belonged to a 63-year-old woman buried in 2011 at Resurrection Cemetery, about a mile away.

The plot next to the woman’s grave was excavated Feb. 27 for a new burial, said police. Authorities believe the excavation equipment damaged her casket and somehow severed her right hand in the process, cops said.

It was not clear how the woman’s hand traveled roughly a mile to the location where it was discovered, police said.