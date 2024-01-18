Human head found in freezer of newly sold Colorado home

Authorities are investigating a potential homicide after a human head was found in a freezer at a newly sold Colorado home.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious incident report around 2:30 p.m. last Friday at a property in Grand Junction, just east of the Utah state line.

The homeowners, who had recently bought the house, found a bag with possible human remains in it in a chest freezer. Authorities later confirmed it was a human head.

The new owners were cleaning up around the property and included the freezer in an online “free stuff” listing. The head was found after someone claimed the freezer.

A neighbor told Western Slope Now that a mother and son moved out of the house last week, two years after the husband and father died. The neighbor, who wished not to be identified, said they moved out in a hurry and left a number of junk items in the front yard.

The head “fell out” of the bag while the freezer was being emptied, the neighbor said.

Investigators are treating the “isolated incident” as a possible homicide but said they don’t believe there’s any ongoing threat to the public.

No other information was released and it’s unknown whether the remains have been identified.

_____