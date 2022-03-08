Human leg discovered in Brooklyn trash less than 3 blocks from where woman’s dismembered torso found days earlier

A human leg was found discarded in the trash on a Brooklyn street — less than three blocks from where a woman’s limbless headless torso was discovered four days earlier, police said Tuesday.

A passerby spotted the leg in a plastic garbage bag sticking out of a tire across the street from an auto repair shop on Jamaica Ave. near New Jersey Ave. in East New York about 3 p.m. Monday, police said.

The remains were taken to the city Medical Examiner’s office for further examination.

Investigators are trying to link the leg to a woman’s torso discovered by another passerby stuffed in a shopping cart at the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Aves. about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

The man saw a plastic garbage bag in a shopping cart, opened it and found the body, which had no head or limbs, police said.

The body did not appear to be decomposed, had no visible stab or gunshot wounds and no obvious identifying marks or tattoos, a police source said.