Human leg found along subway line in NYC

TechCrunch

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."