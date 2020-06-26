Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Size to Reach USD 6570 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is a user interface or dashboard that connects a person to a machine, system, or device.

The global Human Machine Interface Market Size was 3660 Million USD in 2018 and is expected to 6570 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025. The report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE MARKET SIZE

Developments in HMI programming software to integrate the ability to manage a multi-vendor environment is expected to fuel the growth of HMI market size during the forecast period. Additionally, the benefits offered, such as remote operation, along with widespread use of HMIs in oil and gas treatment units and water treatment units for operating in harsh climates can also significantly increase the demand.

Advances in technology such as open platform architecture or OPA, resulting in enhanced migration processes is also expected to fuel the growth of HMI market size.

The emergence of a growing number of solution providers and the growth chatbots and digital assistants is expected to drive the HMI market size. HMI software 's ability to offer flexibility and reliability and to enhance production process efficiency is expected to drive demand for the HMI market over the forecast period.

As the automotive industry experiences rapid changes in manufacturing technology, upgrade has become an unavoidable aspect of this industry. The automotive industry is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the HMI market as these solutions are extensively deployed in manufacturing units for almost all machines and other supporting functions.

FACTORS THAT CAN HAMPER THE GROWTH OF HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE MARKET SIZE

Factors such as the rising need for change in the business process to incorporate HMIs along with high upfront capital may have adverse effects on market development. Furthermore, awareness regarding HMIs among management and lower-level staff along with the lack of experienced professionals may also affect industry growth.

HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the embedded HMI solutions segment is expected to dominate the HMI market, as it offers multiple benefits. A connected embedded device is part of a smart system; it is connected to a network that enables fast communication between two machines and makes easy access to the operator.

It is projected that the pharmaceutical industry will grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Since pharmaceutical manufacturing processes are highly complex, it is important to properly control all processes at a manufacturing plant to achieve operational performance. Assets used in manufacturing must be constantly tracked, and this can be achieved effectively using HMI solutions.