



NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Machine Interface Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Asia-Pacific Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Configuration (Stand-alone, Embedded); End-User Industry (Energy & Power, General Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Others); and Country Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894530/?utm_source=PRN The human machine interface market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1,139.1 Mn in 2019 to US$ 2,535.1 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020-2027. Rapid technological advancements and policy support, the digitalization of economies, and the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are among the factors enabling the economic transition from the developing to the developed phase. These factors are also driving the growth of the human machine interface market in Asia-Pacific.

Based on end-user industry, the general manufacturing segment held the largest share of the Asia-Pacific human machine interface market in 2019, and it is expected to continue its dominance from 2020 to 2027.General manufacturing owing to its considerably large industry verticals along with significant scope of application for different HMIs has contributed significantly in its leading market share in terms of revenue. Moreover, the large-scale adoption of SCADA and distributed control systems also has fueled the adoption of human machine interface in numerous manufacturing industries.

The overall Asia-Pacific human machine interface market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the human machine interface market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on the segments pertaining to the Asia Pacific human machine interface market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the pipe relining market A few of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific human machine Interface market are ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, and Rockwell Automation Inc.

