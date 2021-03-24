‘He was human.’ Mourners remember Charlotte man shot, killed by a deputy US marshal

1 / 9

‘He was human.’ Mourners remember Charlotte man shot, killed by a deputy US marshal

Lauren Lindstrom, Gavin Off
·2 min read

Mourners who gathered at the Charlotte gas station where a man was shot and killed by a deputy U.S. marshal Tuesday celebrated his life there, though not in the way they had expected.

Friends, family and strangers remembered Frankie Jennings, who died on his 32nd birthday, at a vigil Tuesday evening at the Citgo at The Plaza and Parkwood Avenue.

Mourners left a photo tribute and tealight candles arranged to spell out “RIP POP HB,” a reference to Jennings’ nickname and his birthday.

Many attendees came with arms full of white flowers and family members released white balloons, reflecting his favorite color. They sang happy birthday and brought cupcakes with yellow frosting.

Deputy US marshal shot, killed man at Charlotte gas station while serving warrant

Jennings was shot and killed around 11 a.m. when a deputy U.S. marshal attempted to serve him an arrest warrant that had come out of Carolina Beach. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, which is investigating the shooting, said the deputy marshal “perceived a lethal threat and fired a service weapon.” A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Jennings’ sister told The Observer she had traveled from New York to visit him. Latannya Jennings described him as laid-back person who wouldn’t hesitate to give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was an important figure to his family in his roles as father, son, brother and friend, she said.

“Most of all, he was human like all of us,” Jennings said during the vigil. “We all bleed the same blood, red.”

Her brother’s life, she said, should not have been ended by law enforcement.

She also said Jennings had four children — two boys and two girls — and was originally from the Brooklyn borough of New York City. He had lived in Charlotte for 20 years and owned a car detailing business, she said.

The vigil started with a prayer by Mothers of Murdered Offspring organizer Genicia Hairston, and a small group sang “His Eye is on The Sparrow.”

Several local activists said there needed to be more accountability when it comes to police and law enforcement.

Lucille Puckett, who lost her son to gun violence five years ago and is now a leader with the Charlotte NAACP, said Jennings’ family deserves justice.

“We need to really let the police department, the U.S. Marshals — whoever is in those uniforms — know that we are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she said. “We are sick and tired of our Black and brown people killed in the streets at the hands of those that took a vow to serve and protect us.”

Dalvin Sutton said he did not know Jennings but came to the vigil to pay his respects. Sutton grew up not far from the gas station and said he’d seen the police vehicles and blocked intersection but only learned later what happened.

“It was his birthday, and it’s sad to have to have a different celebration (of his life),” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 men open fire in Fort Worth apartments in drug-related incident, police say; 1 shot

    The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t life-threatening, police said.

  • China's Baidu closes flat on debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city

    Baidu Inc shares have closed flat in their Hong Kong secondary listing debut on Tuesday, bucking a trend of first-day pops on the bourse, as investors were wary of a fundraising flurry in the city and questioned the search company's growth plans. The weakened mood towards Chinese technology offerings was reinforced with video site Bilibili raising a lower-than-expected $2.6 billion in its secondary listing. Baidu shares closed at HK$252 each which was in line with the price set for the Hong Kong listing which raised $3.1 billion.

  • Covid fraud: £34.5m stolen in pandemic scams

    More than 400,000 frauds and other cyber-crimes have been reported to police during the pandemic.

  • Judge blocked Boulder assault weapon ban 10 days before shooting

    Ten people were killed Monday as the result of a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

  • Deputy US marshal shot, killed man at Charlotte gas station while serving warrant

    Frankie Jennings had turned 32 on the day he was killed outside a gas station on The Plaza.

  • Girl brings kitchen knife to middle school, threatens to stab ex-boyfriend, SC cops say

    A parent received texts from her daughter that another student might have a knife and contacted police.

  • Former top Capitol riots prosecutor faces internal review over "60 Minutes" interview

    The Department of Justice has asked its Office of Professional Responsibility to review federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin's comments that sedition charges are likely in the criminal investigation into the Capitol riots, per the Washington Post.Why it matters: His comments to CBS' "60 Minutes" were the subject of an emergency meeting called by District Judge Amit Mehta on Tuesday, who said "these kinds of statements in the media have the potential of affecting the jury pool … I intend to enforce that rule vigorously," Politico notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe DOJ watchdog will review whether Sherwin, who was leading the investigation into the insurrection until last Friday violated department policy during his CBS interview, broadcast Sunday.For the record: Prosecutors are generally prevented by DOJ rules from speaking publicly on investigations that are ongoing.Of note: In the emergency meeting, Mehta said "defendants are entitled to a fair trial, not one that is conducted in the media" and that he may impose a gag order if further comments are made on the biggest criminal investigation in U.S. history, according to Politico.The DOJ did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AP reporter discusses Chauvin trial jury selection

    A jury has been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death, with opening statements set for Monday. The Associated Press' Amy Forliti discusses the trial so far. (March 23)

  • Afternoon Observer | US Marshal shot, killed a man at Charlotte gas station + NC loosens COVID restrictions on gathering

    Good afternoon, Charlotteans. Kristen here. Today, it’s my honor to introduce you to one of my coworkers — The Charlotte Observer’s marginalized communities reporter, Devna Bose. Devna covers injustice, poverty and other racial issues in the Charlotte area, with a particular focus on Black, brown and LGBTQ+ stories, and she’s with us through a partnership with Report for America. I’ll let her tell the rest of her story here in this week’s installment of our Meet the Reporter series. I’m proud to work with her.

  • Cross-border fintech Airwallex raises $100M Series D extension at new valuation of $2.6B

    Airwallex, the fintech company for cross-border businesses, announced today it has added $100 million more to its Series D round, bumping its valuation up to $2.6 billion. The extension was led by Greenoaks, with participation from Grok Ventures and returning investors Skip Capital and ANZi Ventures. Co-founder and chief executive officer Jack Zhang told TechCrunch that the new funding will be used for Airwallex's United States launch in the second quarter of this year, expand its payment coverage to new regions like the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America, and add more products, including physical cards.

  • Letter from Africa: Kente - the Ghanaian cloth that's on the catwalk

    The woven fabric has long been a political symbol but Louis Vuitton has put it in a fashion show.

  • Netflix Lands Gay Holiday Rom-Com ‘Single All the Way’ From Tony-Winning Director Michael Mayer

    A holiday-themed romantic comedy centered on gay men is coming to Netflix from Michael Mayer, the Tony Award-winning director of the Broadway sensation “Spring Awakening.” In a genre that has seen increased calls for inclusion, the ensemble project “Single All the Way” boasts beloved actors of pop culture sensations past and a pedigreed filmmaking team. […]

  • Colombia imposes new restrictions to avoid severe third coronavirus wave

    Colombia will impose new restrictions on movement and enact nightly curfews in municipalities with high occupancy levels in intensive care units as it tries to avoid a severe third wave of COVID-19, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday. The South American country has reported more than 2.3 million coronavirus infections and 62,274 deaths. From Friday to Monday and then from March 31 to April 5, people will be restricted as to when they can enter supermarkets, banks and shopping centers, depending on their national identity card numbers in all municipalities where ICU occupancy exceeds 70%.

  • Biden under fire for border wall cash freeze

    An unfavorable ruling from GAO would bolster Republicans in branding Biden as a rule-breaker as they blame him for the surge of migrants and unaccompanied children at the southern border.

  • 'Touch of Class' actor George Segal dies at age 87

    (Reuters) -George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor who sparred with Richard Burton in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," romanced Glenda Jackson in "A Touch of Class" and won laughs in the TV sitcom "The Goldbergs," has died at the age of 87. "The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," his wife Sonia Segal said in a statement on Tuesday. Charming and witty, Segal excelled in dramatic and comedic roles, most recently playing laid-back widower Albert "Pops" Solomon on the comedy series "The Goldbergs."

  • Fort Lauderdale doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison after getting caught selling meth

    Fort Lauderdale Dr. Carlton Cash had a still-active Florida medical license and, the Justice Department said, raked in $180,000 a year in disability payments from a 2004 car crash. Now, Cash has time — 10 years in federal prison after being sentenced last week on five counts of dealing crystal methamphetamine.

  • A Palestinian student at an Israeli university fought and won the right to be vaccinated amidst Israel's uneven rollout

    After Nadiah Sabaneh was denied a vaccine at her university in February, Israel made them available to Palestinian students at Israeli universities.

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • Landowners and stalkers 'fear the worst' over plans for new deer management regime

    Stalkers and estates are bracing themselves for the imposition of major changes to deer management in Scotland, which they fear could wreck stalking businesses and have serious welfare impacts. The Scottish Government is expected to approve a raft of measures to drive deer numbers down when it publishes its response on Wednesday to last year’s expert report on deer in Scotland. The Deer Working Group (DWG) report was drawn up after concerns that deer herds have swollen to unmanageable levels, damaging woodland and peatlands. It is thought there could be a million deer in Scotland now, with perhaps 400,000 of those red deer. Conservationists say deer numbers should be cut by half or more.

  •  ‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

    George Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and worked into his late 80s on the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California, his wife said. “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," Sonia Segal said in a statement. George Segal was always best known as a comic actor, becoming one of the screen's biggest stars in the 1970s when lighthearted adult comedies thrived.