Human-octopus love story up for best documentary Oscar

FILE PHOTO: 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts in London
Alicia Powell
·2 min read

By Alicia Powell

(Reuters) - Pets can easily bond with humans, but when a wild octopus befriends a diver and becomes his life coach, that true story scores a best documentary nomination for this Sunday's Oscars.

Ten years in the making, "My Octopus Teacher" began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusc while free-diving near Cape Town.

She shared with him her secret life in an underwater kelp forest every day for a year before her death after mating and laying eggs, and the pair developed a deep bond.

Foster said his relationship with the octopus taught him about life's fragility and our connection with nature, and even helped him become a better father.

"The really strange thing is that, as you get closer to them, you realize that we're very similar in a lot of ways," Foster said. "I had to have a radical change in my life. And the only way I knew how to do it was to be in this ocean with her."

Foster, who grieved over the loss of his friend, showed his 3,000 hours of footage to fellow diver and director Pippa Ehrlich who shot additional material of the landscape beneath the cold waters of False Bay near Foster's home.

"There were moments where I was editing and I got emotional in certain scenes," Ehrlich said. "You know, when she loses her leg. The final scene from playing with the fish to her death. I think I cried while I was cutting that."

When a story has such an impact on someone who is already very familiar with it, "you know that you've got something powerful," she said.

The Netflix documentary drew a surprisingly wide audience before winning a BAFTA award. It is nominated for an Oscar in the best documentary feature category.

"To receive thousands and thousands of emails from people saying that they've been touched ... saying that they'll never eat octopus again," Ehrlich marveled.

"The way that it's been received has been incredibly empowering. And yeah, it makes you believe in yourself."

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Richard Chang; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's M&S to boost online capacity with second warehouse

    British retailer Marks & Spencer will increase its online capacity by building a new automated online warehouse in its existing distribution centre in Bradford, northern England, it said on Monday. M&S said the expansion would create 300 new jobs. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards more digital shopping, with M&S's online sales growing 34% in the first half of its 2020-21 year.

  • High heels! Real pants! 'Teeny' Oscars red carpet signals return to glamour

    "Red carpets are a huge part of award season," said Zoe Ruderman, head of digital at People magazine. Organizers have sought to play down expectations of the kind of three-hour, 900-foot- (270-meter-)long red carpet crowded with some 100 photographers, TV crews and screaming fans that normally precedes the Academy Awards ceremony. "It's not a traditional red carpet," Stacey Sher, one of the producers of the show said last week.

  • United and 4 Other Airlines Report Earnings This Week. Here’s What to Expect.

    Airlines may have stopped losing money in March, but it could take strong outlooks to push their stocks up from here.

  • Exclusive: Abu Dhabi art gallery owner has a sideline business - trading COVID-19 vaccines

    From a small office in an Abu Dhabi skyscraper, Ukrainian national Natalya Muzaleva and her Hungarian husband Istvan Perger run an art gallery, a real estate agency and an oilfield services company. Muzaleva wrote a proposal to the Czech ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, reviewed by Reuters and dated Feb. 24, offering to procure and sell at least 1 million doses to the Czech Republic of Covishield, the shot from Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca. She said the vaccines would be supplied by an unnamed partner from AstraZeneca's "UK and India plant" and delivery would follow within 45 days of payment being received.

  • At least 4 of 8 killed in FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community

    Authorities said the shooter fired quickly without confronting any of his victims.

  • Indianapolis gunman bought rifles despite earlier gun confiscation

    Brandon Hole legally bought two rifles despite having had a gun confiscated by police months before.

  • Australia reverses decision to withhold medals from veterans

    Australia’s government on Monday reversed a decision to strip soldiers of unit citations due to war crime allegations in Afghanistan and announced an inquiry into suicides among veterans and serving members of the military. Australian Defense Chief Angus Campbell had decided to take citations from more than 3,000 special forces troops after a military report released in November found evidence that Australian soldiers unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. “We shouldn’t be punishing the 99% for the sins of 1%,” Dutton told Sydney Radio 2GB.

  • Republican leaders raked in sizable donations from grassroots supporters

    Republican leaders turned to grassroots supporters and raked in sizable donations after corporations cut them off post-Jan. 6.Why it matters: If those companies hoped to push the GOP toward the center, they may have done just the opposite by turning Republican lawmakers toward their most committed — and ideologically driven — supporters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign committee didn’t get a single corporate PAC donation during the first quarter of the year, new reports show.Compare that to Q1 2019, when the McConnell Senate Committee received $625,000 from 157 corporate PACs and trade associations.Yet McConnell’s total haul this year was about $100,000 larger than the same period last cycle. The Kentuckian brought in more than $1.9 million — all from individual donors.That included more than $700,000 from “unitemized” donations, or those under $200, compared to less than $200,000 in that classification during Q1 2019.The same pattern is evident for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. His campaign received nearly $2.2 million in contributions from January through March, compared with under $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2019.Like McConnell, McCarthy did it with next to no corporate support. The Californian got more than $300,000 from 66 companies and trade groups in Q1 2019.This year, just two PACs — the National Federation of Independent Businesses and a trade group representing California beet growers — gave him a total of $2,800.Small-dollar donations to McCarthy also spiked: he received nearly $1.4 million in unitemized donations, compared with under $190,000 during Q1 2019.The big picture: January’s Capitol insurrection and subsequent fights over voting rights laws drove a wedge between corporate America and their traditional Republican allies.Many businesses stopped giving while they reviewed their policies and lawmaker behavior, forcing lawmakers to look elsewhere.While McConnell raked in individual donations, he also became the face of the GOP’s feud with corporate America. He warned of “serious consequences” for companies that use financial and political muscle to advance policy goals at odds with the GOP.His fundraising appeals, meanwhile, plugged issues sure to resonate with the party’s grassroots, such as voter fraud, media bias and “cancel culture.”Between the lines: It’s those sorts of issues — as well as public fealty to former President Donald Trump — that have produced some of the GOP’s biggest fundraising successes of late. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas — who drew corporate America’s ire for leading efforts to block certification of President Biden’s victory — both posted mammoth first-quarter fundraising numbers, despite bringing in a combined total of just $4,400 in corporate PAC money.Far-right freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was stripped of her committee assignments in February, received more than $3.2 million in Q1, more than any other non-leadership House member of either party. More than three quarters of it came from small-dollar donations.In Arkansas, former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign shattered state fundraising records, bringing in over $4.8 million in the first quarter.Yes, but: Some GOP members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump also posted impressive first-quarter fundraising numbers.Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House GOP conference chair and one of Trump's most high-profile Republican critics, raised about $1.5 million. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) brought in more than $1.1 million.Many of those members have also attracted GOP primary challengers and drawn Trump's personal ire. Their opponents likely will be strong grassroots fundraisers going forward.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • An Ohio teen faces multiple charges after police arrested him for carrying an AK-47 throughout a Times Square subway station

    The teen was identified as 18-year-old Saadiq Teague. Police said Teague's father was fatally shot during a police pursuit in Columbus, Ohio last month.

  • Why the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral

    The Queen was seated two metres apart from her loved ones on Saturday as just 30 members of the Royal family attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s Covid-complaint funeral. Buckingham Palace said the 94-year-old monarch had faced “difficult decisions” over who to invite to the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel and the seating plan reflected a strict adherence to the Government’s coronavirus rules on indoor worship. Her Majesty was seated alone at the front of the quire, on the south side of the chapel, where only three years ago she and Prince Philip watched Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle. She was in the same spot for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank three months later in October 2018.

  • Queen’s birthday to pass without gun salute for second time

    There will be no gun salute to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday on Wednesday as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. For the second consecutive year, the traditional 41-gun and 21-gun salutes in Hyde Park and the Tower of London on April 21 have been cancelled, the Ministry of Defence said. Her Majesty will continue to observe a period of mourning until Friday and as such, is understood to be reluctant to mark this year’s anniversary. She is expected to enjoy a quiet lunch with close family members at Windsor Castle, the details of which will remain private. Plans to mark her birthday with a new portrait have also been abandoned, the Daily Mail reports. The Royal family’s social media channels will likely be the only commemoration of the Queen turning 95. Royal sources suggested that even before the Duke’s death on April 9, the Queen had not wanted her forthcoming birthday to be marked in any meaningful way. She was keen for the focus to be on his 100th birthday celebrations, which would have taken place on June 10, one said. Last year, the salute was cancelled in line with the Queen’s wishes that no "special measures" were taken while the pandemic continued. The monarch will no doubt spend time on Wednesday in quiet reflection, remembering last year’s birthday, spent with her husband at Windsor during the first lockdown, as they isolated together. The Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which was due to have taken place on June 12, was cancelled in March for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic. Before the Duke’s death, Buckingham Palace had been considering a smaller event within the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in line with last year's ceremony. Last summer, an event described as a "mini Trooping" was held at Windsor, led by the Welsh Guards and massed Bands of the Household Division, to the clear delight of Her Majesty. The annual Garter service, also usually held in June, has also been cancelled. While the Queen is determined to continue carrying out some solo engagements, she is thought unlikely to undertake anything in public in the coming weeks. However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that she will attend the state opening of parliament at the Palace of Westminster on May 11, one of the key events in her diary, when she is due to be accompanied by the Prince of Wales.

  • Photos show ancient Egyptian artifacts and skeletons found in a 'lost golden city' built by King Tut's grandfather

    Egyptologists unearthed an ancient city that archaeologists had been searching for since 1935. King Tut's family built it 3,400 years ago.

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Raúl Castro steps down as Cuban Communist Party leader

    His resignation ends his family's six-decade hold on power in Cuba.

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Two men killed in Tesla car crash 'without driver' in seat

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment