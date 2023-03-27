'What a human piece of trash': Navarre man shot and killed next to his 4-year-old child.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson held a press conference Monday morning and detailed the investigation into the Navarre homicide on March 19.

SRSO Major Crimes Unit arrested 53-year-old Jason Curtis on Friday for allegedly shooting and killing 24-year-old Colby Vinson next to Vinson's 4-year-old child. Curtis is the ex-stepfather of the child's mother, Rachiel Moore.

"I will say this about Mr. Curtis: What a piece of human trash," Johnson said during the press conference. "To shoot somebody with their 4-year-old child right there. I get up here ad nauseum about how I'm shocked about how people treat each other people (and) this just goes beyond that."

Johnson also said investigators arrested the child's mother, 25-year-old Rachiel Moore, for tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

During Major Crimes' investigation, Johnson said they discovered what they believe to be the murder weapon and a note that detailed Vinson's physical description, vehicle description, home address and work address.

Moore is held in Santa Rosa County Jail on $200,000 bond, while Curtis is held without bond for his first-degree premeditated murder charge, according to Johnson.

The sheriff said more charges could be added after analyzing both suspects' phones and additional arrests are possible.

