Human remains confirmed to be missing Idaho kids Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan

The human remains found on the property of Lori Vallow's husband belong to her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow, Idaho authorities confirmed Saturday.

"It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee," the Rexburg Police Department said in a press release.

The remains were found at Chad Daybell's Fremont County home after authorities obtained a search warrant, police said Tuesday. Daybell was taken into custody and questioned that same day and later charged with two counts of concealing evidence. His bail has been set at $1 million.

A complaint alleges that Daybell concealed the remains between Sept. 22, 2019, and June 9, 2020.

Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood said Wednesday during a court appearance by Daybell that the manner of concealment of one of the bodies was "particularly egregious," but did not elaborate. A probable cause affidavit in the case has been sealed, according to court documents.

Police said an autopsy confirmed the remains belong to Tylee and Joshua, who were 17 and 7 years old, respectively, when they went missing in September.

Rexburg police began searching for them in November after they tried to conduct a welfare check on Johsua, who was adopted and had special needs.

Vallow and Daybell had refused to cooperate with the investigation into the missing children and left the state, police said in a December statement.

In February, the couple was found in Hawaii, and Vallow was arrested and extradited to Idaho on charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She is being held on a $1 million bond. Vallow has pleaded not guilty, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities have not said if Vallow and Daybell will face additional charges. Attorneys for the couple could not immediately be reached on Saturday.

Vallow is also being investigated in the death of Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in her home in October. The death was initially ruled as natural but has since classified as suspicious, and her remains were exhumed for an autopsy in December.Chad Daybell, a self-published author who has written more than two dozen books about near-death and doomsday events, and Vallow married weeks after Tammy Daybell's death.