Human remains 'consistent with homicide' found in South Austin greenbelt, APD says

The Austin Police Department is working to identify a suspect after finding unidentified human remains, believed to be connected to a murder that occurred several months ago, in the West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt in late November.

Police received multiple tips about the remains, and the department's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Specialists investigated and processed the scene on Nov. 29 with a search and rescue K9, the department said in a news release. Police found the skeletal remains in the 1100 block of South Sixth Street.

Injuries suffered by the deceased individual are consistent with homicide, the news release said. The Travis County medical examiner’s office is working in conjunction with the Texas State University Anthropology Department to identify the remains.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Information can be shared with the police's homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or emailed to homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police seek suspect after finding human remains in South Austin greenbelt