Human remains discovered in Ellsworth

Nov. 14—State police are investigating human skeletal remains that were discovered in Ellsworth Tuesday morning.

Commercial land surveyors discovered the remains in the woods off Red Bridge Road and notified police shortly before 9 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the state police.

The remains were transported the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

It's not clear if police believe the death is suspicious. Shannon Moss, the spokesperson for the department, said no other information is available.