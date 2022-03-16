Human remains discovered in Genesee River

Rochester police recovered human remains from the Genesee River Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the river just north of Route 104 to investigate the report of a decomposed body in the water, said Lt. Michael Ciulla of the Rochester Police Department.

Members of the Rochester Police Department's scuba team determined the remains are human.

Police are investigating the incident.

Ciulla said there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the community.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Human remains found in Genesee River in Rochester NY