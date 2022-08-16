Human remains discovered in Kansas City woods near Riss Lake neighborhood: police

Kansas City police were investigating after apparent human remains were discovered in a remote part of the Riss Lake neighborhood on Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to a wooded area in the 9200 block of East 47th Street on a report of a dead body found in the woods there, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Officers arriving there confirmed the remains discovered appeared to be human.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were called out to investigate the area and gather evidence. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office was also brought out to investigate.

Police have classified the matter as a death investigation. Further information about the death was not immediately disclosed.