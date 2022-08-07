Human remains discovered in Lake Mead for fourth time as drought causes shoreline to retreat

More human remains have been discovered on the edge of Lake Mead, marking the fourth discovery of its kind since May as the lake's shoreline continues to recede from drought.

Rangers with the National Park Service received a call Saturday morning reporting the discovery of "human skeletal remains" at Swim Beach in Lake Mead's Boulder Basin, according to the Park Service. Authorities set a perimeter around the remains and retrieved them with assistance from a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is attempting to determine when and how the person died as investigators review missing persons records, Park Service officials said.

Multiple sets of human remains, dozens of sunken boats, trash and baby strollers have been found on the edge of the lake this summer as water levels sit at their lowest since the reservoir was first filled.

On May 1, a barrel containing human remains that police say was likely dumped in the 1970s or 1980s was found near Hemenway Harbor, and more remains were discovered on the shoreline by paddleboarders a week later. Most recently, partial human remains were found in the Boulder Beach area on July 25.

Police and experts have suggested that more remains and other items may be found as the water level continues to recede.

Lake Mead, the nation's largest built reservoir surface, has dropped more than 170 feet since the reservoir was full in 1983 because of ongoing drought and heavy water usage by nearby states. The lake was created by blocking the Colorado River with the Hoover Dam, and while it has been completely full several times, its water level has been receding for years.

Large swaths of the Western U.S. are currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, including California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, according to data from the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Scientists have warned that drought intensification has come as a result of global warming, mainly from rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The U.S. House last month passed a drought and wildfire relief package authorizing funding for drought-relief efforts on the Colorado River as part of the Wildfire Response and Drought Resilience Act.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More human remains found at Lake Mead as shoreline continues to recede