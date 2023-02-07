Human remains discovered in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police are investigating unidentified human remains found in a brush area in Owings Mills, the department said in a news release.

Detectives from the department’s homicide and missing persons unit were called at about 2:45 p.m. Monday to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard, where human remains were discovered in the brush area a short distance from the roadway.

The remains were found in the area of Groff Lane, near a shopping center, a county police spokesperson said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identity the body, according to police.

Those with information are asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020 or provide information through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.