Human remains discovered in Scioto County

Jan. 20—The Scioto County Sheriff's Department said human remains were found near the city of Portsmouth.

The 911 Communications Center was notified Wednesday, approximately at 3:28 p.m., of a deceased human body near the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 23, just north of Portsmouth. The body was sent to Montgomery County Coroner's Office and identified as Wilbur Silvia, 48, of McDermott, Ohio.

David Thoroughman, Scioto County Sheriff, said no foul play is suspected at his time and the investigation is still ongoing. According to a press release, Silvia was last seen approximately one month ago. There was not a missing report filed after her disappearance due to her lack of communication with friends and family regarding her whereabouts.

Sheriff Thoroughman advised that a deputy responded to initiate the investigation and Rosemount Fire Department responded and assisted in the retrieval of the body. The body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding Silvia can contact Sgt. Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

