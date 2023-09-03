Human remains discovered under Playa del Rey bridge

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered under a bridge in Playa del Rey on Saturday.

The body was found in a “shed-like structure in a concealed space” below the Culver Boulevard bridge shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The remains were identified as an approximately 40-year-old man. Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they encountered a foul odor that led them to a livable structure built into the rafters and pipes beneath the bridge.

Rescue crews worked to extricate the man from the confined space near the Ballona Creek flood control channel but said access to the shed proved difficult. The location was approximately 20 feet above “slow-moving 10-15 feet deep tidal water.”

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was discovered under a bridge in Playa del Rey on Sept. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

“If you look underneath the bridge, it appears to be that there was maybe a room that was created,” said LAPD Lt. Letisia Ruiz of the approximately 10’x10′ structure.

It’s unclear when or how the man died, officials said. The condition in which his body was found was not released.

Residents who live in the area said there are all kinds of encampments that can be found underneath the bridges that stretch across Ballona Creek.

“I’m not surprised,” said local resident, Andrea Schainen. “I’m surprised it doesn’t happen more often with as many homeless who live underneath the bridges.”

Swift-water rescue crews have been working for over seven hours to reach the body and may have to use harnesses to hoist detectives into the space to investigate.

Roads are closed to traffic on Culver Boulevard between Jefferson Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard as authorities investigate. No reopening time has been announced so far.

The man’s identification and cause of death will be released following an investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This developing story will be updated.

