Human remains discovered underneath Playa del Rey bridge
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered under a bridge in Playa del Rey on Saturday. Remains were found in a “shed-like structure in a concealed space below the Culver Boulevard bridge shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The remains were identified as an approximately 40-year-old man. Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death. When authorities arrived at the scene, they encountered a foul odor that led them to a livable structure that was built into the rafters and pipes beneath the bridge. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on September 2, 2023.