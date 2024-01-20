Man charged after human remains found in yard of Gaston County home

A man has been charged in connection with a missing persons case and the discovery of human remains Friday on the property of a home in Lowell, officials with the Gaston County Police Department stated.

Teen crash victim shot, killed bystander trying to help at Lowell intersection, police say

The missing persons case began in October 2020.

This led to the execution of a search warrant at 613 S. Church St. Friday where heavy equipment was used to dig up the backyard, which was when the remains were found.

Subsequently, Kenneth Richard Johnson, Jr., 55, is now facing a felony charge of concealment of death, disturbing human remains, dismembering human remains, and unnatural death

Johnson used to live at the home on South Church Street.

A woman moved into the home last month and didn’t know anything until law enforcement knocked on her door Friday.

Police said the current tenants are not involved in the case.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and further investigation.

The police department did not release information on the missing persons case.

#BREAKING Sources confirm to me that Kenneth Johnson has been charged with Concealment of death; disturbing human remains; dismembering human remains; unnatural death. This is after police say they discovered human remains in a backyard in Lowell today. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Lug46rtOYz — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) January 20, 2024

Johnson was arrested in November of 2023 for outstanding charges in Ocala, Florida. He was transported to the Gaston County Magistrate’s Office where he is currently in custody awaiting trial.

He received a hold on the new charge and is awaiting his first appearance in court in the Gaston County Jail.

There is no danger to the public and this was an isolated case, police said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates and watch Channel 9 at 10 p.m. & 11 p.m.

VIDEO: Arrest made after man killed in Lowell shooting, police say