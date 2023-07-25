Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida

July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are asking for the public's help in its investigation of human remains found last week in three separate suitcases.

The police department for Delray Beach, located just north of Boca Raton, said the three suitcases containing human remains were located Friday.

The first suitcase was called into police shortly after 4 p.m. by a construction worker who reported seeing what they believed to have been human remains hanging from luggage floating on the waterway.

Within hours of that call, authorities found two more suitcases containing human remains.

Police chief Russ Mager told reporters during a brief press conference Monday afternoon that the remains found in all three of the suitcases belong to the same woman.

The victim is believed to have been a White or Latin American woman between the ages of 35 and 55. She was about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a floral top.

Based on the condition of the remains, authorities said they believe she was put into the water between the morning of July 17 and early Thursday.

Sgt. Casey Kelly, who is investigating the homicide, called on residents of Delray Beach to review footage taken by surveillance cameras during the time frame and to contact the authorities if they notice any unusual vehicles or people moving luggage.

The area of interest stretches from Linton Boulevard Bridge to George Bush Boulevard Bridge, he said.

Kelly, who declined to state the manner of death, added that they believe the homicide was an isolated incident.