Human remains found in alligator suspected of killing man during Hurricane Ida flooding

The alligator suspected of killing an elderly man during the flooding following Hurricane Ida was caught with human remains in its stomach, Louisiana officials said.

The 12-foot, 504-pound beast was captured by members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division, police said in a report posted to Facebook.

"The alligator was caught this morning by one of the traps and brought to a secure sight to be searched," the report said. "Once the alligator was searched, it was discovered to have what appears to be human remains inside its stomach."

The remains are believed to belong to Timothy Satterlee, 71, whose arm was ripped off by an alligator the day following Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana, police said.

Satterlee was stuck in the water following the incident, according to authorities.



His wife told the sheriff's office she tried to pull him out, but she left to get more medical supplies upon seeing the extent of his injuries.

When she returned, her husband's body was nowhere to be found, authorities said.

"This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family," Sheriff Randy Smith said in the report. "I know today's finding does not bring their loved one back, but hopefully this can bring them some sort of closure."

Officials on the investigation and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office will work to verify the remains, the report said.

