Human remains found along popular Allegheny County trail during search for missing 18-year-old

While searching for a missing 18-year-old, Allegheny County police discovered human remains along the Montour Trail.

According to Allegheny County police, detectives were conducting a search in relation to the missing person investigation of Dorian Serrano when the remains were found.

According to police, Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, 2022 in Clairton.

RELATED >> Allegheny County police searching for missing 18-year-old

The remains found were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, according to police.

Police didn’t say if the remains found were Serrano or connected to him.

RELATED >> Family and supporters of a missing 18-year-old come together to find hope in North Versailles

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Public auction of closed Pittsburgh Walmart items to be held this week UPMC announces their first baby born in Pittsburgh in 2023 Actor Jeremy Renner injured while plowing snow VIDEO:29th ‘First Night’ New Year’s Eve celebration held in Downtown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts