Human remains found in Anchorage off trail in Far North Bicentennial Park

Mar. 23—Human remains were found Tuesday off a trail in Anchorage's Far North Bicentennial Park, according to police.

The medical examiner will determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

"As of now, we have no indication of foul play," Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in an email. "Should that change at some point in the investigation, we will notify the public."

The area was closed off Tuesday afternoon while a crime scene team responded to a report from a citizen who discovered the remains.

Police found "nothing suspicious" at the scene, Oistad said. The crime scene team was on site to collect evidence in case the medical examiner determines that the cause of death was criminal, she said.