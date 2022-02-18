Human remains found after Annsville house fire identified as homeowner

A 76-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a house fire in Annsville, according to a statement from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

George Rasha was identified by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office following an examination of human remains found in the debris of his house, which burned down Tuesday on Gossner Road in Annsville.

The cause of death is still pending, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to the statement from Investigator Ryan Matt.

Multiple departments responded to the blaze, and upon arrival the structure was engulfed in flames and the homeowner was missing, a previous news release stated. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Matt said.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

