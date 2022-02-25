Human remains found at Baltimore County landfill, investigation underway, police say

Baltimore County Police are investigating after human remains were found at the Honeygo Run Landfill in Perry Hall.

Police spokesman Trae Corbin said in a statement that officers from the White Marsh precinct were dispatched around 1:25 p.m. for a “suspicious circumstance,” and that when they arrived to the 10000 block of Philadelphia Road, they found human remains.

Homicide detectives have been notified, Corbin said, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Honeygo Run Landfill is located at 10710 Philadelphia Road. Its website says it handles 1,000 tons of waste per day and 250,000 tons annually. A request for comment left by voicemail and email was not immediately returned.