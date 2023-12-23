Human remains found between Wichita Falls and Iowa Park

A passerby found human remains early Saturday between Wichita Falls and Iowa Park.

Wichita County Sheriff’s spokesman Melvin Joyner said the remains were discovered about 8 a.m. on the southside of U.S. 287 just west of Peterson Road.

He said the remains were skeletal and appear to have been in the field for a long time. The landscape is a mix of open field and brushy areas.

Joyner said there was no way to immediately determine an identity, age or sex of the person. Likewise, the presence of trauma could not be determined.

Normally, bodies are sent to Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy, but because nothing had been found but bones, the remains will go to an anthropology laboratory at the University of North Texas in Denton to help in identification.

Joyner said no clothing or other possessions had been found by early Saturday afternoon but a drone and tracking dogs were scouring the area.

He said once more is known, the Sheriff’s Office will look into missing persons in the region, but because of the condition of the remains he was not hopeful of quick answers.

“It’s going to take some time,” he said.

The Texas DPS and game wardens were assisting at the scene.

