Human remains found at Bluffton nature preserve; police investigating to determine identity

Police are investigating to determine the identity and cause of death of a person whose skeletal remains were found Monday at the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, was unable to confirm how long the person had been in the nature preserve, their sex or race. Police found the remains at the nature preserve around 9 a.m. Monday, but Viens declined to comment on why police were in the area.

Viens also declined to say whether the person died as the result of a hunting accident, crime or by suicide. Since 2021, at least one other person died by suicide and was found at the nature preserve, she said.

Police were unable to confirm or deny whether the body is that of missing Hilton Head woman Brenda Carmen, 59, who was reported missing Aug. 22 after leaving her job at the south-end Publix supermarket.

The investigation is ongoing, Viens said.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office to determine the person’s cause of death and other details.