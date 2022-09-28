Human remains found on Brewster beach, police, DA's office investigate

BREWSTER — Authorities are investigating partial human remains which had washed up on a Brewster beach, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Saturday , Brewster police went to Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster after someone walking on the beach by the resort found the remains , Tara Miltimore, assistant district attorney said in an email.

Authorities are investigating partial human remains which had washed up on a Brewster beach, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.

Preliminary indications suggest the body had been in the water for a considerable amount of time.

The incident is under investigation by the Brewster Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Contact Sarah Carlon at scarlon@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @sarcarlon.

Nantucket: Murder conviction of Thomas Toolan reaffirmed by Mass. Supreme Judicial Court

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Remains washed up on Cape Cod, Brewster beach, under investigation