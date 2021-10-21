Human remains found in Florida reserve confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, FBI says

Human remains found in Florida reserve confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, FBI says
Doha Madani and Pei-Sze Cheng
·2 min read

Partial remains found by authorities searching for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, were confirmed to be his after a review of dental records.

The remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday after more than a month of searching for Laundrie, who was declared a person of interest in Petito's disappearance before her body was found in Wyoming. The FBI field office in Denver announced that the remains were positively identified Thursday.

A spokesperson for the North Port Police told NBC News earlier Thursday that the remains were "skeletal."

According to the FBI, the remains were found alongside personal items, such as a backpack and a notebook, belonging to Laundrie.

"These items were found in an area that up until recently had been under water," Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Tampa office, said Wednesday.

Laundrie’s parents helped lead the FBI and North Port police to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, according to Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be," he said in another statement Wednesday evening.

Bertolino said in a phone interview with CNN on Wednesday night that "the probability is strong that it is Brian's remains, but we're going to wait for the forensic results [to] come in and verify that."

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. (@gabspetito / via Instagram)
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. (@gabspetito / via Instagram)

The Carlton Reserve and neighboring Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are short drives north of the Laundrie family home.

Petito and Laundrie were traveling across the country, chronicling their journey in their van on social media, before Laundrie returned to his parents' North Port home without her Sept. 1, authorities have said.

During the search for Petito, 22, police in Moab City, Utah, released body camera video capturing a distraught Petito after an alleged physical altercation with Laundrie.

Petito's body was discovered Sept. 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Petito had been dead for at least three weeks and her death was ruled a homicide by "manual strangulation," the coroner said.

Laundrie has been missing since mid-September when his parents said he went hiking in the Carlton Reserve and never returned. The 25,000-acre wildlife refuge was closed for extensive searches of the area and only reopened Tuesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie after authorities said he used Petito's debit card without permission. He was a person of interest in the case and was not charged with Petito's death.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California Officials Reveal How Hiking Family Mysteriously Dropped Dead

    YouTube/ABCA family of three found dead on a Northern California hiking trail in August died of heat exposure and possible dehydration, the local sheriff’s office revealed Thursday.“Heat-related deaths are extremely difficult to investigate,” Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said at a press conference, citing an official cause of death of “hyperthermia and probably dehydration.”The bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their 1-year-old daughter Muji were found mid-August on the Savage Lu

  • J.J. Watt reveals he left Texans because he knew how bad they'd be

    Watt anticipated the team's steep decline and decided it was time to go.

  • Trump-tied SPAC soars +350%, retail traders pile on

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company which will merge with former President Trump's social media company soared 356% on Thursday. Trading was briefly halted for volatility as retail investors piled on the stock.

  • Simone Biles says she's 'still scared to do gymnastics' after struggling with 'twisties' at Olympics

    Simone Biles said she hasn't fully recovered after pulling out of events at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Tom Brady, facing first Ohio State QB in NFL, sneaks in subtle shot at Buckeyes

    Even with Ohio State dominating Michigan in recent years, Brady couldn't help having some fun at his rivals' expense.

  • Mom 'terrified' after spotting suspicious figure in baby monitor footage: 'Search every inch of your house'

    She said she had a strange feeling that prompted her to go get her baby.

  • Cause Of Death Determined For California Family That Mysteriously Died On Hike

    “This is a very unusual, unique situation,” a spokesperson for the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after their bodies were found in August.

  • Rep. Jerry Nadler scolds GOP lawmakers for not wearing masks at House Judiciary hearing

    The House Judiciary Committee chairman called out several non-mask-wearing members — including Reps. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene — by name.

  • Ex-surgeon confesses he took wife's 'body out of the airplane over the ocean'

    Robert Bierenbaum, a former plastic surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2000, confessed to killing her and throwing her body out of an airplane after more than three decades of maintaining his innocence. Bierenbaum, an experienced pilot who had been convicted on circumstantial evidence, was serving his 20 years-to-life prison sentence when he made the chilling confession during a December 2020 parole board hearing. It was the first time he had admitted to the crime since his wife, Gail Katz, disappeared in 1985.

  • House votes for Justice Department to prosecute Steve Bannon

    The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress and to refer him to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, following Bannon’s refusal to cooperate with the bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Inaction on climate change imperils millions of lives, doctors say

    Climate change is set to become the "defining narrative of human health," a top medical journal warned Wednesday - triggering food shortages, deadly disasters and disease outbreaks that would dwarf the toll of the coronavirus. But aggressive efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions from human activities could avert millions of unnecessary deaths, according to the analysis from more than 100 doctors and health experts. In its annual "Countdown on health and climate change," the Lancet provides a

  • An assistant once pranked Bill Belichick by emailing him a file that said 'I'm watching porn' repeatedly

    Bill Belichick was "approachable" with the Jets, but later became the stern, business-minded coach he's known as with the Patriots.

  • Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown later on Thursday even as cases hover near record levels, with pubs, restaurants and cafes rushing to restock supplies before opening their doors. Since early August, residents in Australia's second-largest city have been in lockdown - their sixth during the pandemic - to quell an outbreak fuelled by the highly infectious Delta strain. Officials had promised to lift lockdowns once double-dose vaccinations for people aged above 16 exceeded 70% in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital.

  • California maskless woman in store convicted of trespassing

    A Southern California woman who refused to wear a mask or leave a grocery store last year was convicted of trespassing and obstructing a business or customers. The jury found Marianne Campbell Smith guilty on Wednesday and Orange County Superior Court Judge John Zitny sentenced her to 40 hours of community service, a year of informal probation and a $200 fine, the Orange County Register reported. Smith, 57, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2020 at Mother’s Market in the city of Costa Mesa, where an anti-mask protest against California's mask mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus was happening nearby.

  • Christina Haack Says She Suffers from 'Extreme Stomach Pain' and Recently Had an Endoscopy

    "Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation," Christina Haack wrote in a candid Instagram post

  • After firing 5 coaches, Washington State faces 'unprecedented' challenge

    One thing isn't up for debate in Nick Rolovich's termination from Washington State. He's left behind a messy and rare situation to clean up.

  • Federal Reserve tightens ethics rules to ban active trading by senior officials

    The Fed on Thursday said it will tighten its ethics rules concerning personal finances among its most senior officials, the latest development in a trading scandal that has led to the resignation of two policymakers.

  • Biden's treatment of Congress is patient, but getting less so by the day

    The most experienced Washington legislator to sit in the Oval Office in decades, Biden has tried to be solicitous to the warring congressional factions that have his presidency in their hands. But as he and his advisers point out, infinite time is not a luxury they enjoy.

  • It will take more than rain to end drought in Western U.S.

    Newsom's order might seem jarring, especially as forecasters predict up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain could fall on parts of the Northern California mountains and Central Valley this week. For decades, California has relied on rain and snow in the winter to fill the state's major rivers and streams in the spring, which then feed a massive system of lakes that store water for drinking, farming and energy production. In the spring, California's snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains was 60% of its historical average.

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana state trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi