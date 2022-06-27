Human remains found buried beneath newly replaced floor in Louisiana home, cops say

A tip to a police department in Louisiana led officers to human remains under their feet.

The Amite Police Department received information on June 24 that human remains may be under a house on South Third Street, according to a news release.

Officers arrived at the unoccupied home with a search warrant and noticed the floor had been replaced recently, the release said.

When investigators pried off the floor and dug below, they found “possible human remains,” the release said. The remains were sent to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office for identification.

After discovering the remains, officers arrested Amite resident Joanna Phelps, who faces charges of principal to first-degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies, according to the news release. Phelps was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Officers did not give more information on the case and said the investigation is ongoing.

Amite is about 63 miles northeast of Baton Rogue.

Empty raft floating in Georgia lake leads to discovery of woman’s body, officials say

Man kills wife, teen girls before shooting himself in front of police, Alabama cops say

Man vanishes when current drags him away from another swimmer in Washington river

Man paralyzed fellow student who ‘ruined’ his chances of sex with two women, feds say