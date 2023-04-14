Human remains found in burned-out car near Randle

Lewis County detectives are investigating after human remains were discovered inside a burned-out vehicle in the Randle area on Wednesday.

The remains were found by a driver who was sent to impound an abandoned burned vehicle on a spur road located about 3 miles off of Forest Road 25.

Shortly before noon, the driver called Lewis County Communications to report that what appeared to be human remains were inside the vehicle, which was later confirmed by authorities.

Lewis County detectives and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the victim’s cause and manner of death, as well as the person’s identity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.