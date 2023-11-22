Human Remains Found in California Backyard
Human remains were found in the backyard of a California home. The gruesome discovery was made as part of an ongoing missing persons investigation. A team of investigators descended upon a home in North Hills, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. LAPD tweeted a picture of the scene, saying their department partnered with LAFD Search and Rescue and the LA Coroner’s Office. Police have not revealed who the deceased was or the circumstances around their death.