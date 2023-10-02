Human remains found in Callaway might be missing 84-year-old man, Bay County sheriff says

CALLAWAY − Local law enforcement officials say they think they've found the remains of an 84-year-old man who's been missing for more than three months.

According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found Saturday "in a wooded area behind a home on JH Crews Circle within the Shadow Bay Neighborhood."

BCSO said the remains appear to be those of Stephan Henriques, 84, who has been listed as missing since June 26. His identification was found at the scene.

Critically injured: Juvenile possibly on hallucinogen critically injured after jumping from moving vehicle

"The remains have been turned over to the medical examiner for positive identification," the release reads.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County Sheriff's Office finds human remains in Callaway