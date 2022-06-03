Human remains found in Camarillo dumpster; sheriff's investigators at scene

Ventura County Sheriff's officials were investigating a homicide in Camarillo Friday after human remains were found in the dumpster of an apartment complex.

The possible remains were reported around 6:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade, said Capt. Cameron Henderson.

Sheriff's investigators were not immediately able to confirm the discovery involved a human, he said. But shortly after 12:30 p.m., an investigator with the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the remains were human.

The confirmation launched a homicide investigation.

Henderson said the remains belonged to an adult, but declined to disclose any other details. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo.

At midday, the area in front of the apartment was blocked off by yellow police tape and the sheriff's new mobile command vehicle was set up on the street. A parking lot at the rear of the building was marked off with red crime scene tape.

The agency's major crimes unit was expected to be on scene into the afternoon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Marco at 805-383-8739

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Human remains found in Camarillo dumpster