Human remains found in Cary trash fire, critically injured homeowner in RV nearby

A Cary man was taken to the hospital Sunday with what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firefighters found human remains in a fire pit in the man’s yard.

In a release issued Sunday afternoon, Cary Police spokesman Sgt. Kenric Alexander said a neighbor called the Cary Fire Department at 7:10 a.m. Sunday to report an illegal trash fire at 618 Dorsett Drive. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was inside a fire pit, and discovered human remains among the debris.

Police were called to the scene, Alexander said, and conducted a search. The house at the address has been under extensive renovation, and residents have been staying in two RVs on the property while the work goes on. Officers found the critically injured homeowner inside one of the RVs. He was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury from a single gunshot.

Alexander said police also found a woman on the property. She was uninjured and has been talking with police.

Investigators were not immediately able to discern the identity, gender or race of the remains.