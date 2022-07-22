CHILLICOTHE— The Chillicothe Police Department and the Ross County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 48-year-old white male identified as Larry David Davis Jr.

His body was discovered late Tuesday night behind 70 North Popular St., in Chillicothe. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The CPD was called to the location after a decomposing body was reportedly found in the garage. After being sent off for identification results came back confirming the remains to be of Davis, who was reported missing in March.

The remains were found in a house previously searched by the police after his disappearance. During the initial search police found items belonging to Davis in the residence.

Anyone that has information can contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191 or jeff.demint@chillicotheoh.gov.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Human remains found in Chillicothe, confirmed to be missing person