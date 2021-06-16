Human remains found on construction site in Wake County. Garner police investigating.

Human remains were found on a construction site in Wake County on Wednesday morning, according to the Garner Police Department.

The crew was surveying land in the woods just before 11 a.m. for a town of Garner construction project when they came across a skull near the intersection of Rocky Quarry and Old Baucom Roads., said Capt. Lorie Smith.

Other remains belonging to a single person were later found, she said.

The person has not been identified, but Garner police are looking into missing person cases, she said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.