Human remains found during Brian Laundrie search, FBI confirms

The FBI has confirmed human remains have been found near a large Florida nature preserve in the hunt for Brian Laundrie.

"Earlier today, investigators found what appears to be human remains, as well as personal items such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie," Michael McPherson, special in charge of the FBI's Tampa Field Office, said Wednesday afternoon. "These items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater. Our evidence response team is on scene using all available forensic resources to process the area. It’s likely the team will be on scene for several days."

The announcement came hours after the Sarasota medical examiner said it was called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, located on 160 acres of heavily wooded land connected to the Carlton Reserve.

CORONER CALLED TO FLORIDA PRESERVE AFTER BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S CLOTHES FOUND

Laundrie's parents directed the FBI and North Port police to the location where "some articles belonging to Brian were found," according to a statement by Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," he said. "The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

Laundrie, the only person of interest in the homicide of Gabby Petito, has been at large for weeks. His parents told police they last saw their son on Sept. 13, two days after Petitio's parents, who live in New York, reported her missing. Laundrie's parents purportedly told authorities their 23-year-old son may have been headed to the Carlton Reserve, a 24,000-acre wildlife preserve near their Florida home, to go camping.

Story continues

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S SISTER: 'JUST COME FORWARD'

After a nationwide manhunt, Petito's remains were found at a Wyoming national park in September. Last week, the Teton County coroner revealed the 22-year-old travel blogger died from strangulation.

Dr. Brent Blue estimated Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found on Sept. 19 in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Petito first went missing over the summer during a cross-country van trip with Laundrie. The young couple stopped at various national parks along the way, posting about their "van life" adventures on social media. They started their summer trip in New York on July 22, making stops in Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his home in Florida without Petito. Her parents filed a missing person's report on Sept. 11. Authorities tried to ask Laundrie questions about Petito's disappearance, but he was uncooperative.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: murder, Missing Person, Florida

Original Author: Chris Irvine, Barnini Chakraborty

Original Location: Human remains found during Brian Laundrie search, FBI confirms