Human remains found during Brian Laundrie search, FBI confirms
The FBI has confirmed human remains have been found near a large Florida nature preserve in the hunt for Brian Laundrie.
The FBI has confirmed human remains have been found near a large Florida nature preserve in the hunt for Brian Laundrie.
FBI Tampa provides update after suspected human remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where items belonging to Brian Laundrie were also found.
Investigators are working to determine whether remains discovered at a Florida environmental park are human and whether those remains and other articles are related to the disappearance of Brian Laundrie.
The FBI is scouring a Florida nature reserve for Brian Laundrie after finding “items of interest” that have been identified by his family.
Personal items of his were found earlier in the day
In a press conference on Wednesday, Michael McPherson, the FBI special agent in charge, said apparent human remains, in addition to personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie, had been found. Law enforcement officials investigating the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, have been looking for Laundrie for several weeks, including in an area near where the remains were found.
Many cold and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, including runny nose, sore throat, and cough. Here's how to tell the difference between the two.
A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.
Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to
The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.
When Loretta Bruno got dropped off at the bus stop near her Florida City home in Tuesday morning darkness, the friend driving Bruno saw one of her children come out of the bushes behind the bus stop.
Becoming a Disney princess at one of the company's theme parks is a dream job for many.
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.
A Nashville man says he is still in shock, and is lucky to be alive after someone shot at his car while he was driving on a busy Nashville interstate.
No one was seriously hurt when an airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, authorities said.
After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.
The town is also offering $5,000 cash and $2,000 in gifts if you move there.
"She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told Hawaii News Now.
An Arizona woman was shot and killed as she waited for a bus Friday night. The body of Cleopatra Johnson, […] The post Arizona mother of five shot at bus stop for ‘no apparent reason’ appeared first on TheGrio.
The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.