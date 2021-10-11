Human remains found during search for missing New Jersey woman Lauren Cho

Investigators in Southern California found “unidentified human remains” over the weekend while searching for Lauren Cho, a New Jersey woman who has been missing since June, authorities said Sunday.

Officials did not immediately confirm the person’s identity, saying the process could take several weeks, but this is the first major development in the months-long search for Cho, who is known by the name “El.”

The 30-year-old woman was reported missing on June 28 after reportedly walking away from the Yucca Valley home where she’d been staying, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.. Previous searches of the area had not turned up any leads.

But on Saturday, the sheriff’s office conducted an additional search operation in the rugged terrain of the open desert in Yucca Valley and found the remains. The agency’s coroner is working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.

Cho, who reportedly worked at a tattoo shop in Flemington, N.J., was on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend when she went missing, according to her family. She was staying at an Airbnb with friends and her boyfriend when she became upset and walked away from the resort, leaving her personal belongings behind, police told local media at the time.

Authorities have not released details about their investigation or whether they suspect any foul play.

The case has drawn comparisons to the disappearance and death of Long Island woman Gabby Petito, who was also traveling with her partner before she went missing. Critics say Petito’s disappearance garnered more attention because she was white, an argument that has helped highlight other unsolved missing-person cases across the country.

Anyone with information about Cho was asked to contact San Bernardino authorities.